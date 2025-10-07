iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.46 and last traded at $74.27, with a volume of 140909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.56.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.61.

Institutional Trading of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 33,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

