Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 1966529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIAV. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Viavi Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 0.5%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 3.21%.The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $105,927.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 217,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,655.02. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 9,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $120,811.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 84,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,557.66. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,789 shares of company stock valued at $857,189. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7,293.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,083,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,432 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 16.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,213,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,547 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 27.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,384,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after purchasing an additional 948,472 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1,658.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 889,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 839,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

