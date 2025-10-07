Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Declares $0.10 Oct 25 Dividend

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) declared a oct 25 dividend on Monday, October 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1017 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 30th.

Healthpeak Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 369.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DOC opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $694.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

