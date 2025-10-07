Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys New Stake in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 952.6% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 53.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler set a $84.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research upgraded NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

NIKE Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:NKE opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $105.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.26. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $84.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

