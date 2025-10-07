SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires 47,040 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,040 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 618.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $102.37 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.74 and a 52 week high of $106.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.88.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

