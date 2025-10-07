ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in ServiceNow by 814.5% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 11,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total value of $1,501,473.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,614.32. This represents a 28.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total transaction of $5,339,369.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,590.82. This represents a 46.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,737 shares of company stock valued at $16,798,825 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $1,210.00 target price on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,122.20.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $913.27 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $913.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $931.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

