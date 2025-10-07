Autumn Glory Partners LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Autumn Glory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. 25 LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $617.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $618.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $596.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $556.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

