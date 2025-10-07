NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Shares Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,259 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,989 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price objective (up from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.05.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $231.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $256.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.83.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%.The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total transaction of $439,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,628.06. This represents a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $1,542,501.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,556.80. The trade was a 81.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,785 shares of company stock worth $2,197,852. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

