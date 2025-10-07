Appleton Partners Inc. MA Raises Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SCHE opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.87. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $33.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.