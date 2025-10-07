Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,261 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 73.5% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 40,669 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Intel by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,439 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $160.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

