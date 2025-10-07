Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,554 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 883.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $299.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $302.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.90 and its 200 day moving average is $256.57.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%.The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Norfolk Southern

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.