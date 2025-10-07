Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.33.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.