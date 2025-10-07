Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes $277,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,724,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,862,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $208.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.60. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $209.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

