Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 319 Target Corporation $TGT

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 319 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Target by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Target Trading Down 0.0%
NYSE TGT opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.32. Target Corporation has a one year low of $86.30 and a one year high of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.
Target Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.71.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
