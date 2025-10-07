Aon plc $AON Stock Position Raised by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in AON by 119.3% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 34,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of AON by 124.6% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 126,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,265,000 after purchasing an additional 70,333 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in AON by 12.4% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of AON stock opened at $366.15 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $323.73 and a 12-month high of $412.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $363.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AON from $427.00 to $419.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $402.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $438.00 price objective (up previously from $436.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.