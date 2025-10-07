Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,343 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,433.3% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 637.3% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, Director Roger W. Jenkins acquired 4,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,383 shares in the company, valued at $162,638.84. This trade represents a 167.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $750,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 90,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,784.15. The trade was a 24.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Down 2.0%

RF opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52. Regions Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on RF

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.