Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stake in Deere & Company $DE

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.18.

NYSE DE opened at $457.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $387.03 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $483.57 and a 200-day moving average of $489.14.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.29 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

