Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,369,188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,580,000 after buying an additional 4,842,582 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,382.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,030,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,509,000 after buying an additional 2,825,626 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,159,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2%

JNJ stock opened at $188.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $189.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.62 and its 200-day moving average is $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The business had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.