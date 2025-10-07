Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 45,321 Shares of NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,881 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 45,321 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NetApp were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 4,687.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,068,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $93,874,000 after buying an additional 1,046,372 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1,230.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,007,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $107,359,000 after purchasing an additional 931,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,041,930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,375,363,000 after purchasing an additional 597,956 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 18.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,546,548 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $311,529,000 after purchasing an additional 560,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 97.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,096,236 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $96,293,000 after purchasing an additional 541,837 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on NetApp from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $1,075,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 274,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,792,629.58. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $123,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,074.76. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,529 shares of company stock worth $3,350,714 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Up 1.4%

NTAP stock opened at $120.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.01. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $71.84 and a one year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

