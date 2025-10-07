Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Position Boosted by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,388 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.4% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.9% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 5.4%

TSLA stock opened at $453.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $366.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.11 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Tesla’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tesla from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $247.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.40.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

