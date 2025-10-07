OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 459 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in FedEx were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 60.7% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 249 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $247.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.86 and a 200 day moving average of $225.82. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $308.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

In other FedEx news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. The trade was a 31.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on FedEx from $243.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

