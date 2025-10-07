Clarius Group LLC Acquires 162 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $348.69 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $360.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $344.46 and its 200 day moving average is $313.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.26, for a total transaction of $95,564.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,034.38. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.13, for a total value of $8,543,172.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 83,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,366,453.49. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,922 shares of company stock valued at $11,191,812 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

