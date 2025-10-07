Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Bought by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.5% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.8% in the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the first quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $188.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.00. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $189.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

