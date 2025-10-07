Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Shares Down 8.6% – Here’s Why

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) traded down 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02). 2,991,429 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 3,071,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

Thruvision Group Stock Down 5.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.94 million, a P/E ratio of -47.33 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Get Thruvision Group alerts:

Thruvision Group (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 19th. The company reported GBX (2.61) EPS for the quarter. Thruvision Group had a negative return on equity of 49.88% and a negative net margin of 60.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Thruvision Group plc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thruvision Group Company Profile

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thruvision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thruvision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.