Lift Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDL)

Lift Dollar (USDL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Lift Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00000806 BTC on popular exchanges. Lift Dollar has a total market cap of $43.57 million and approximately $166.23 thousand worth of Lift Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lift Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124,147.94 or 0.99843233 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123,613.49 or 0.99387676 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.11 or 0.00342693 BTC.

Lift Dollar Token Profile

Lift Dollar launched on June 4th, 2024. Lift Dollar’s total supply is 43,646,287 tokens. Lift Dollar’s official message board is paxos.com/blog/from-paxos-international-paxos-international-introduces-lift-dollar-usdl-the-first-stablecoin-to-offer-holders-daily-yield-in-wallet-under-regulatory-oversight. Lift Dollar’s official Twitter account is @liftdollar_usdl. The official website for Lift Dollar is liftdollar.com.

Buying and Selling Lift Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Lift Dollar (USDL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lift Dollar has a current supply of 43,646,287.33797171. The last known price of Lift Dollar is 0.99847632 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://liftdollar.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lift Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lift Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lift Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

