Leverage Shares 2x Long AVGO Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AVGG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Leverage Shares 2x Long AVGO Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AVGG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,700 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the August 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Leverage Shares 2x Long AVGO Daily ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGG opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. Leverage Shares 2x Long AVGO Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49.

Get Leverage Shares 2x Long AVGO Daily ETF alerts:

About Leverage Shares 2x Long AVGO Daily ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Themes ETF Trust – Leverage Shares 2x Long AVGO Daily ETF (AVGG) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NASDAQ exchange in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Leverage Shares 2x Long AVGO Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leverage Shares 2x Long AVGO Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.