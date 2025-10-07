Leverage Shares 2x Long AVGO Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AVGG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Leverage Shares 2x Long AVGO Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AVGG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,700 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the August 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Leverage Shares 2x Long AVGO Daily ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ AVGG opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. Leverage Shares 2x Long AVGO Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49.
About Leverage Shares 2x Long AVGO Daily ETF
