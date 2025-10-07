Brand Engagement Network Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI) Short Interest Down 28.4% in September

Brand Engagement Network Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 37,600 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the August 31st total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 498,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Brand Engagement Network in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of BNAI opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34. Brand Engagement Network has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in Brand Engagement Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brand Engagement Network by 404.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 932,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 747,924 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Brand Engagement Network by 197.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48,951 shares during the last quarter. Corps Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brand Engagement Network by 132.9% during the second quarter. Corps Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 127,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Kelleher Wealth Management bought a new position in Brand Engagement Network during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities.

