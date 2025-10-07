Strive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Short Interest Up 47.7% in September

Strive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,470,000 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the August 31st total of 6,410,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Strive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Strive in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Strive in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strive during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strive during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Strive by 180.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Strive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Strive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th.

Strive Price Performance

NASDAQ ASST opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. Strive has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 16.75.

Strive (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Strive had a negative return on equity of 246.95% and a negative net margin of 996.98%.

About Strive

(Get Free Report)

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.