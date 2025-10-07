Barings Bdc, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Barings Bdc, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.1%.

Barings Bdc has a payout ratio of 105.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Barings Bdc Price Performance

Shares of BBDC opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15. Barings Bdc has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Barings Bdc

Barings Bdc ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Barings Bdc had a net margin of 35.67% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Barings Bdc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Bdc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,078,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Barings Bdc by 35.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 74,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Curi Capital LLC lifted its stake in Barings Bdc by 8.2% in the second quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Bdc by 17.9% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 439,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 66,736 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Bdc by 53.6% in the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Barings Bdc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Stories

