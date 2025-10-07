MESSIER (M87) Trading 59.7% Higher Over Last Week

MESSIER (M87) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, MESSIER has traded 59.7% higher against the US dollar. MESSIER has a market capitalization of $33.06 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of MESSIER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MESSIER token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124,147.94 or 0.99843233 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123,613.49 or 0.99387676 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.11 or 0.00342693 BTC.

MESSIER Token Profile

MESSIER’s launch date was June 4th, 2022. MESSIER’s total supply is 884,846,293,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,846,293,945 tokens. MESSIER’s official message board is medium.com/@messierm87. The official website for MESSIER is messier.app. MESSIER’s official Twitter account is @messierm87.

MESSIER Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MESSIER (M87) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MESSIER has a current supply of 884,846,293,944. The last known price of MESSIER is 0.00003797 USD and is down -5.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,139,758.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://messier.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESSIER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MESSIER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MESSIER using one of the exchanges listed above.

