Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 136,600 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 187,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 223,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biofrontera stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Free Report) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 974,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,370 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 9.61% of Biofrontera worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Biofrontera in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

BFRI opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.53. Biofrontera has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.12). Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 42.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,104.09%. The business had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Biofrontera will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

