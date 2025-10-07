Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Sells 1,083 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in HSBC by 238.1% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 19,980 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 7.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 7.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,925,000 after buying an additional 27,319 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $71.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $248.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.62. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $43.81 and a 12 month high of $72.21.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.33. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.48%.The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 billion. On average, research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 39.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on HSBC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

