Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sprott Inc. $SII

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SII. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sprott during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Sprott stock opened at $86.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 0.99. Sprott Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $87.28.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $41.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.66 million. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 25.21%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SII. TD Securities cut Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sprott in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

