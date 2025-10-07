Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 92.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Clark & Stuart Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc now owns 9,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 570.9% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 281,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,351,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headland Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

IWF stock opened at $472.90 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $473.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

