Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $44.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

