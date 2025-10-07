Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF $PTLC Shares Sold by Tcfg Wealth Management LLC

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTLC. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $55.90.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

