Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in The Trade Desk $TTD

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 317.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TTD shares. JMP Securities set a $60.00 price target on Trade Desk and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.48.

Shares of TTD opened at $53.14 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average of $62.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. The trade was a 19.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

