Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF $SIXA

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,484,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,706,000 after purchasing an additional 297,748 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,949,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,047,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000.

Get ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF alerts:

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6%

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $432.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81.

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th.

(Free Report)

The ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (SIXA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap US equities selected from the Russell 3000 Index. SIXA was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.