Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF $SIXA

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,484,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,706,000 after purchasing an additional 297,748 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,949,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,047,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000.
ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6%
ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $432.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81.
ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend
ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Profile
The ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (SIXA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap US equities selected from the Russell 3000 Index. SIXA was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.
