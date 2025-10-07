Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. $MIY

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 377,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MIY stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $12.09.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.