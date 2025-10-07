HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.3750.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research upgraded HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $920,471.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares in the company, valued at $80.55. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 2,346.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in HP by 492.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in HP by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15. HP has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HP will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

