Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,359.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

BATS:PAVE opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $46.26. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

