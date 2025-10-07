Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,162 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,162 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 33,572.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,517,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,092 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 508,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 25,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,369,326. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $371,183.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,737.07. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,953 shares of company stock worth $5,359,758. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Northland Capmk upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BWXT

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT opened at $191.61 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $193.25. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.56 and a 200-day moving average of $138.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.00 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 10.28%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

