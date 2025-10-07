iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB is SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

SteelPeak Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,200,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,076 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.1% of SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $55,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,166,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,702 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,382,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,559 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,049,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,122,000 after buying an additional 3,402,819 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,986,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,226,000 after buying an additional 1,127,521 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,859,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,344,000 after buying an additional 450,361 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2%

IUSB stock opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average of $45.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $47.03.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.1668 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

