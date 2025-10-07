Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Sells 205 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,226,000 after purchasing an additional 176,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,140,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,894,000 after buying an additional 1,711,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,943,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,975,000 after buying an additional 157,839 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,111,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,121,000 after acquiring an additional 409,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,069,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,708,000 after acquiring an additional 109,858 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.89.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.65 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.44. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.87%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.