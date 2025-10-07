Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Fortive Corporation $FTV

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,101 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 22,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,542,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Fortive by 60.0% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 239,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 89,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Melius Research upgraded Fortive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. Fortive Corporation has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Fortive had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

