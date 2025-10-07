Elm3 Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Elm3 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 36,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at $305,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $163.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.85. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.57 and a 12-month high of $175.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,528,505. This represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Melius started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Melius Research started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.85.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

