Elm3 Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust $BTZ

Elm3 Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTZ. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 80,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6,411.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,388 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.2%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

