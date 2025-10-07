Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Sells 83,601 Shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. $AURA

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE decreased its position in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 665,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,601 shares during the quarter. Aura Biosciences comprises approximately 2.2% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Aura Biosciences were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AURA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 5,766.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,360,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after buying an additional 113,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Amy Elazzouzi sold 7,722 shares of Aura Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $51,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 86,558 shares in the company, valued at $579,938.60. This trade represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AURA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Saturday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Aura Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of AURA opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $367.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.45.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

