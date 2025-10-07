Ailey (ALE) Trading Up 3.3% This Week

Ailey (ALE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Ailey has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ailey token can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges. Ailey has a total market cap of $173.14 million and approximately $523.35 thousand worth of Ailey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ailey Token Profile

Ailey launched on August 24th, 2023. Ailey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,868,055 tokens. Ailey’s official Twitter account is @aileyverse. The official website for Ailey is myailey.com. The official message board for Ailey is twitter.com/aileyverse.

Buying and Selling Ailey

According to CryptoCompare, “Ailey (ALE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ailey has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 392,916,666.66666667 in circulation. The last known price of Ailey is 0.53136446 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $376,793.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myailey.com/.”

