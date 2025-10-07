World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) Price Down 0% This Week

World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. World Liberty Financial USD has a total market cap of $2.68 billion and $399.94 million worth of World Liberty Financial USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Liberty Financial USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00000804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, World Liberty Financial USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124,147.94 or 0.99843233 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123,613.49 or 0.99387676 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.11 or 0.00342693 BTC.

World Liberty Financial USD Profile

World Liberty Financial USD’s total supply is 2,675,926,009 tokens. World Liberty Financial USD’s official website is www.worldlibertyfinancial.com. World Liberty Financial USD’s official Twitter account is @worldlibertyfi.

World Liberty Financial USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. World Liberty Financial USD has a current supply of 2,677,302,244.71466591. The last known price of World Liberty Financial USD is 0.99992283 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 588 active market(s) with $387,056,433.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.worldlibertyfinancial.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Liberty Financial USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Liberty Financial USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy World Liberty Financial USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

